Orion Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

NYSE:DIS opened at $188.97 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.71 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

