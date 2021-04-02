7,462 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after buying an additional 2,231,355 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,484,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $10,679,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,074,000. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 561,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 462,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

