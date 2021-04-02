Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192,849 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.26% of Fulton Financial worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.