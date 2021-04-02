Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,164,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,455 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $17,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Tronox by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of TROX opened at $19.32 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

