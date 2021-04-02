Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys Shares of 195,668 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 195,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,392,000 after purchasing an additional 479,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $170,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $2,337,126. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.