Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Issues Earnings Results

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%.

NGS opened at $9.45 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.