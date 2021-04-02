Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

