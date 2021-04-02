Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%.
Shares of NGS stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.
About Natural Gas Services Group
