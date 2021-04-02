Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,100 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOF. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 27,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 44,295 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter.

GOF opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

