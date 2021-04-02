At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) COO Sells $48,598.20 in Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $48,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,905 shares in the company, valued at $423,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE HOME opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOME. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.