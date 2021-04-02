United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 8,453 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMK opened at $26.32 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

