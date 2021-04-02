Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $16.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $16.31 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2024 earnings at $20.34 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $539.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.96. Netflix has a 52 week low of $357.51 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

