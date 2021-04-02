Truist Securiti Weighs in on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

Shares of PLAY opened at $45.31 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,109,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 45.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,951,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $6,229,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

