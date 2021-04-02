Marathon Petroleum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 47,728 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,228% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,594 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,088,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

MPC stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

