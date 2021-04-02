Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Edap Tms in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EDAP. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

EDAP stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.75 million, a PE ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Edap Tms by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth $302,000.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.