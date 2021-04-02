United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,769,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 904,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock opened at $99.22 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40.

