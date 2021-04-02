United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 48,854 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 249.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $79.66 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

