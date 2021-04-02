United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after buying an additional 171,018 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 693,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,463 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 547,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 474,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 363,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDM stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.