Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 4,604 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $486.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

