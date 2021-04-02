United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 160.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

NYSE EL opened at $292.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.16 and a 1 year high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.