Jane Street Group LLC Buys 17,106 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 197.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $80.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.