FY2022 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of REG stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

