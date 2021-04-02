FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.66. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million.

KL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.22.

KL stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,611,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,512 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 886,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

