OpenDAO (OPEN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One OpenDAO token can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,456.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.15 or 0.00649029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00069483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028019 BTC.

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

