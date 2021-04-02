Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.35.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

