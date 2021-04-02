Retirement Group LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Retirement Group LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000.

Shares of RDIV opened at $40.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

