Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 2,833 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 532.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dover by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 358,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dover by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,843 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Dover by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 225,807 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,400,000 after acquiring an additional 173,483 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $137.93 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

