Analysts Set Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target at $51.50

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -677.89, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,828 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

