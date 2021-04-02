Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fang by 184.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fang in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fang by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFUN opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. Fang has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $112.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

