Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Increases By 57.1%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $26.18 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.