Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Increases By 57.1%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $26.18 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 268.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

