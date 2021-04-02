Brokerages Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Price Target at $228.36

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

STZ stock opened at $229.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $242.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

