MixMarvel Market Capitalization Achieves $65.79 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. MixMarvel has a market cap of $65.79 million and $12.01 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded 84.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00051084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,350.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.98 or 0.00650213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028207 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,809,514,001 coins. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

