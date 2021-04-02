CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the February 28th total of 153,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CaixaBank stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

CAIXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CaixaBank currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

