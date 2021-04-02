ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $175.31 million and $3.45 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,623.12 or 0.99664767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033151 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.20 or 0.00409877 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.19 or 0.00307883 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.12 or 0.00762442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00107749 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002216 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

