OST (OST) Market Cap Reaches $30.55 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, OST has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $30.55 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00051084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,350.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.98 or 0.00650213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028207 BTC.

About OST

OST is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

OST Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

