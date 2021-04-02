Switch 1-Day Volume Tops $138,348.00 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Switch has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Switch has a total market cap of $397,969.43 and approximately $138,348.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00068483 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003187 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Switch Coin Profile

Switch is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Buying and Selling Switch

