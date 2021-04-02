Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 31,093 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 354.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.21% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCAL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $608,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $54.00 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $55.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

