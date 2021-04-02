Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 22,646 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000.

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $25.78.

