Jane Street Group LLC Sells 5,136 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

GRFS opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRFS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

