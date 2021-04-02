Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTUU. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $16,560,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $10,350,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,181,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,566,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,245,000.

ALTUU opened at $10.87 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.08.

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

