Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSMS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS opened at $25.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.034 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

