JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,153 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.58% of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $59.36.

