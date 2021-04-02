Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,307,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,121,000 after buying an additional 84,818 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $44.72 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.