Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

GSIE stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09.

