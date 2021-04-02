Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 152.9% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 450,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,007,543. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Exelixis stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

