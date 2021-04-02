Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.30 Million Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $56.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -189.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $838,127. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

