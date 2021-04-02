Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,090.

A number of research firms have commented on A. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Shares of A opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

