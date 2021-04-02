Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) to Sell

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Venus Concept presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $130.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.62. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Venus Concept by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

