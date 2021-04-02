NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,405 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 48,040 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

NG stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NG shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

