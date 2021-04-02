Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 211.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,040,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after buying an additional 221,100 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after buying an additional 136,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,420.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 111,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 104,414 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

