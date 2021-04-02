Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Kansas City Southern worth $117,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $79,791,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $42,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after acquiring an additional 226,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,775,000 after acquiring an additional 214,105 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.44.

KSU stock opened at $266.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.63. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $267.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

